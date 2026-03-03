Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,486,401 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 29th total of 23,346,016 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,756,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,756,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Webull by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Webull during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webull by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BULL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Webull Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Webull has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.10.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

