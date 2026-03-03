PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

PKS Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 138.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $289.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $295.39. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.