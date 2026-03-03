Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 306,617 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,405,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Banco Bradesco worth $298,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.1%

BBD opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

