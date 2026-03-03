Critical Survey: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 0 3 1 2.80 Progyny 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 197.35%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.64%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -78.34% -119.92% -78.86% Progyny 4.54% 11.37% 7.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Progyny”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 2.79 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -3.92 Progyny $1.29 billion 1.18 $58.52 million $0.65 27.08

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progyny beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

