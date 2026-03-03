Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.