Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Activity

Vertiv Stock Up 1.1%

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VRT opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

