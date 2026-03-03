49,068 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

