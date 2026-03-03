TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,563 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,281.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,428,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $278.00 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.58.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total value of $487,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,710. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,043 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

