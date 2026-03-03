TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,832 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Ralliant worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 24.5% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000.

Shares of RAL stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,980.41. This represents a 36.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233 in the last three months.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

