OneStream, Inc. $OS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of OneStream worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneStream by 44.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OneStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

Get OneStream alerts:

OneStream Stock Performance

OS stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.05. OneStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OS

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In other news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,945.06. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneStream Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.