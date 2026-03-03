Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,304,000 after purchasing an additional 202,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

