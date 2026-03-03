TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,602,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

