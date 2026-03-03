TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 566.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Clorox by 52.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.