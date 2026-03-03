Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,026,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hillman Solutions worth $174,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,688 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 418,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 65.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,492,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 693,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

