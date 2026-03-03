Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in NexGen Energy $NXE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,353,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $191,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXE opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.41. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

