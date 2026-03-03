Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Urogen Pharma’s conference call:

Company says the permanent J-code (effective Jan 1, 2026) removed a key adoption barrier and management reports clear early?2026 acceleration in new and repeat prescribers, patient enrollment forms and new patient starts, with management projecting > $1 billion potential peak revenue for Zusduri based on its assumptions.

removed a key adoption barrier and management reports clear early?2026 acceleration in new and repeat prescribers, patient enrollment forms and new patient starts, with management projecting potential peak revenue for Zusduri based on its assumptions. The next?generation program UGN?103 achieved a 77.8% complete response at 3 months in the Phase 3 UTOPIA trial, and UroGen plans an NDA submission in H2 2026 with potential FDA approval in 2027 while evaluating adjuvant and high?grade indications.

achieved a 77.8% complete response at 3 months in the Phase 3 UTOPIA trial, and UroGen plans an with potential FDA approval in 2027 while evaluating adjuvant and high?grade indications. UroGen refinanced its term loan, receiving an initial $200 million (up to $250 million available), fixed the interest rate at 8.25% , and extended principal repayment to 2030, which management says strengthens financial flexibility to support the launch and pipeline.

(up to $250 million available), fixed the interest rate at , and extended principal repayment to 2030, which management says strengthens financial flexibility to support the launch and pipeline. The company reported a 2025 net loss of $153.5 million , expects 2026 operating expenses of $240–$250 million , and held $120.5 million in cash and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2025, signaling ongoing losses and funding needs despite the refinancing.

, expects 2026 operating expenses of , and held in cash and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2025, signaling ongoing losses and funding needs despite the refinancing. Management provided 2026 guidance for Jelmyto net product revenue ($97–$101 million) but is withholding formal 2026 sales guidance for Zusduri until it gains greater visibility (expects to reassess roughly two quarters after the permanent J?code).

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 12.4%

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.34. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $147,261.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,608.94. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $145,174.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,754.65. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88,577 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 94.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: EPS outperformance — UroGen reported Q4 EPS of ($0.54), beating consensus of ($0.65), signaling improving profitability trends versus prior year. Zacks: Q4 Results

EPS outperformance — UroGen reported Q4 EPS of ($0.54), beating consensus of ($0.65), signaling improving profitability trends versus prior year. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and product launch progress — JELMYTO net sales were $94M in 2025 (7% underlying growth) and management says the ZUSDURI commercial launch is on?track; permanent J?code effective Jan 1, 2026 should ease reimbursement. Management is targeting ~$1B peak sales for ZUSDURI under an accelerated adoption scenario. Press Release: ZUSDURI Launch & Results

Commercial momentum and product launch progress — JELMYTO net sales were $94M in 2025 (7% underlying growth) and management says the ZUSDURI commercial launch is on?track; permanent J?code effective Jan 1, 2026 should ease reimbursement. Management is targeting ~$1B peak sales for ZUSDURI under an accelerated adoption scenario. Positive Sentiment: Lowered financing cost and extended maturity — UroGen refinanced its term loan with Pharmakon Advisors at an 8.25% fixed rate and extended amortization to 2030, and separately announced a $250M term loan, improving liquidity/non?dilutive capital availability. This reduces near?term refinancing risk and supports the commercial ramp. GlobeNewswire: Refinancing

Lowered financing cost and extended maturity — UroGen refinanced its term loan with Pharmakon Advisors at an 8.25% fixed rate and extended amortization to 2030, and separately announced a $250M term loan, improving liquidity/non?dilutive capital availability. This reduces near?term refinancing risk and supports the commercial ramp. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst view — D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy and set a $33 price target, reflecting upside to current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the commercial opportunity. Benzinga: Rating

Bullish analyst view — D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy and set a $33 price target, reflecting upside to current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the commercial opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call & additional detail — Management held its Q4 earnings call and issued a transcript and highlights outlining revenue growth, launch timing and cadence for 2026; useful for modeling uptake and expense cadence. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights

Conference call & additional detail — Management held its Q4 earnings call and issued a transcript and highlights outlining revenue growth, launch timing and cadence for 2026; useful for modeling uptake and expense cadence. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and near?term cadence — Q4 revenue of $37.84M fell short of the ~$39.9M consensus, which coupled with ongoing investment for the ZUSDURI launch could pressure near?term margins and cash burn expectations. Press Release: Q4 Financials

Revenue miss and near?term cadence — Q4 revenue of $37.84M fell short of the ~$39.9M consensus, which coupled with ongoing investment for the ZUSDURI launch could pressure near?term margins and cash burn expectations. Negative Sentiment: New supply?chain / trade tension risk — Company disclosed a Capital Markets risk tied to reliance on a global supply chain for JELMYTO and ZUSDURI; escalating trade tensions could raise input costs, disrupt supply or delay launches, which would hurt margins and growth. TipRanks: Trade Tensions Risk

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

