Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

