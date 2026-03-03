Rogers Corporation $ROG Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.82% of Rogers worth $185,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Rogers Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:ROG opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.36. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $112.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,618.75. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.