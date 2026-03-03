TD Asset Management Inc Sells 45,974 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DOC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.