Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 166,656 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,633,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ziff Davis worth $176,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ziff Davis by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ ZD opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZD. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

