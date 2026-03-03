Gana Media Group (LON:GANA) Announces Earnings Results

Gana Media Group (LON:GANA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gana Media Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GANA opened at GBX 0.27 on Tuesday. Gana Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £46.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gana Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gana Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.