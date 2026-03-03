Gana Media Group (LON:GANA) Announces Earnings Results

Gana Media Group (LON:GANA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gana Media Group Price Performance
Shares of LON GANA opened at GBX 0.27 on Tuesday. Gana Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £46.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68.
