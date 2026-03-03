NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82,531 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced deployment/acquisition of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power distributed AI inference — a direct demand win for Blackwell inventory and a signal of continued enterprise edge/inference spending. Read More.

Akamai announced deployment/acquisition of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power distributed AI inference — a direct demand win for Blackwell inventory and a signal of continued enterprise edge/inference spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA committed $4B ( $2B each) to Coherent and Lumentum for photonics R&D/scale — this secures optics capacity for future data?center GPU deployments and reduces a potential supply?chain bottleneck for high?bandwidth AI servers. Read More.

NVIDIA committed $4B ( $2B each) to Coherent and Lumentum for photonics R&D/scale — this secures optics capacity for future data?center GPU deployments and reduces a potential supply?chain bottleneck for high?bandwidth AI servers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media bullishness continues (Jim Cramer urging buyers; some price?target upgrades/raises reported) — supports the long?term narrative that NVDA remains the dominant AI infrastructure supplier. Read More.

Analyst and media bullishness continues (Jim Cramer urging buyers; some price?target upgrades/raises reported) — supports the long?term narrative that NVDA remains the dominant AI infrastructure supplier. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite a massive Q4 beat (revenue and margins well ahead), the stock sold off — coverage pieces point to profit?taking, peak?expectations priced in, and rotation out of megacap AI names as explanations; this explains volatile short?term moves but not fundamentals. Read More.

Despite a massive Q4 beat (revenue and margins well ahead), the stock sold off — coverage pieces point to profit?taking, peak?expectations priced in, and rotation out of megacap AI names as explanations; this explains volatile short?term moves but not fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s disclosed 13F moves (selling stakes in Arm and Applied Digital while other investments rose) are mostly portfolio rebalancing — not a core business signal but worth noting for corporate treasury/Capital allocation watchers. Read More.

NVIDIA’s disclosed 13F moves (selling stakes in Arm and Applied Digital while other investments rose) are mostly portfolio rebalancing — not a core business signal but worth noting for corporate treasury/Capital allocation watchers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market?wide risk events and headlines coinciding with post?earnings trading amplified NVDA’s decline — some coverage frames President Trump comments and geopolitical risk as catalysts for the sharp short?term pullback. Read More.

Market?wide risk events and headlines coinciding with post?earnings trading amplified NVDA’s decline — some coverage frames President Trump comments and geopolitical risk as catalysts for the sharp short?term pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some downgrade/concern pieces argue the AI trade sentiment has weakened and competition/valuation risks remain — these narratives can pressure momentum and increase volatility while investors reassess forward multiple expansion. Read More.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

