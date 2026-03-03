Royce & Associates LP Sells 88,162 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,162 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of Federated Hermes worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 97.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FHI stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.