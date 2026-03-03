Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 1,183 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.21, for a total transaction of $505,389.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,682.97. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Mardi Dier sold 4,173 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.34, for a total transaction of $2,413,412.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of -0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.