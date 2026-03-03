Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 304,150 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304,150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

