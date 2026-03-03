Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) President Edmond Coletta Sells 3,812 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 147,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,426.70. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.3%

CWST stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,226.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

