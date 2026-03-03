Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Elaine Heron Acquires 2,400 Shares

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director Elaine Heron acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,500. This represents a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $151.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.44.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

