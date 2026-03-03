Cooper Companies (COO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.0237 billion for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,081,000.80. The trade was a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.77.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

