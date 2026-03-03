Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.8929.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSKD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $743.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 531,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,886,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Riskified by 129.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,646 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 441,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.