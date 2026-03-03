NN (NNBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $105.3640 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NN Stock Down 2.0%

NNBR opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. NN has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get NN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NN by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 16.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in NN by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNBR

About NN

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin?gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high?volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company’s operations are organized into three business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.