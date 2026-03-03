TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $23.7810 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TPVG stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

In other news, CEO James Labe acquired 47,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,318,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,078.20. This trade represents a 3.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sajal Srivastava bought 47,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $325,116.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,318,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,078.20. This represents a 3.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,461,608 shares of company stock worth $9,487,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

