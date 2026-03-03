RF Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:RFAMU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RF Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:RFAMU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

RF Acquisition Corp III Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RF Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $9.98.

RF Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp III is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to pursue one or more business combinations. The company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker RFAMU. As a blank-check vehicle, RF Acquisition Corp III does not operate a traditional commercial business but instead exists to identify, evaluate and consummate a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination with a target company.

The principal activity of the company is sourcing and completing an acquisition or combination that will result in a publicly traded operating company.

