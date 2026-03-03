Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $125.5880 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 136.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

