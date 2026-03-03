Algoma Central (AGMJF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of $0.5750 per share and revenue of $153.32 million for the quarter.
Algoma Central Stock Down 0.9%
Algoma Central stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.62.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) is a Canadian marine transportation company specializing in the carriage of dry-bulk commodities across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. Its fleet comprises modern self-unloading bulk carriers and a network of tug-and-barge units, equipped to handle iron ore, grain, coal, cement and other industrial materials. The company’s vessel designs and cargo-handling systems are optimized for rapid loading and discharge, enabling efficient supply chain operations for steelmakers, agricultural producers and construction firms.
Founded in 1899 and headquartered in St.
