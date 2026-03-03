Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.
DND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of C$107.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 714,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,717,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,177,666.50. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their position. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Further Reading
