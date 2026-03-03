Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Oruka Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,162.66. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,530 in the last ninety days. 24.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 287.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORKA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oruka Therapeutics

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.