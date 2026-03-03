XOMA (XOMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect XOMA to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early?stage clinical development.
In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.