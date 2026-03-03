XOMA (XOMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect XOMA to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early?stage clinical development.

In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.

