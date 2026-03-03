Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Bonterra Energy to post earnings of ($0.0146) per share and revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core activities include drilling, well completions and field operations designed to optimize recovery across its asset base. Bonterra’s integrated approach encompasses everything from reservoir evaluation and land acquisition to production infrastructure and product sales, allowing the company to capture value throughout the commodity price cycle.

Bonterra’s operations are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a particular emphasis on Montney formation assets in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.