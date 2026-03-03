Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $4.00 target price on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 9.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $227.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.