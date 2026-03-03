Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Progyny by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 358,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.