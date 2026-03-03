Financial Contrast: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Booking 20.08% -128.99% 25.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Booking 0 7 29 0 2.81

This is a summary of current ratings for Akso Health Group and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Booking has a consensus price target of $5,867.09, indicating a potential upside of 40.37%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Booking”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $14.78 million 48.91 -$134.98 million N/A N/A Booking $26.92 billion 4.92 $5.40 billion $166.13 25.16

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

