Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,162 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 29th total of 153,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

