Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 85 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 29th total of 103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.00. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

