Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 43,759 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,800,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 346,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,100. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

