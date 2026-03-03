Financial Analysis: Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) vs. Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Risk and Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and Vaxxinity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 1.96 $7.14 million $0.41 8.29 Vaxxinity N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($0.45) 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. Vaxxinity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.9% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Vaxxinity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% Vaxxinity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evotec beats Vaxxinity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises UB-311, which is in phase 2 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight alzheimer's disease; UB-312, which is in phase 1 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy; and VXX-301, which is in preclinical trial, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It also develops VXX-401, which is phase 1 clinical trial that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; and UB-612, neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is in phase 3 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida.

