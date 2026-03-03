EOG Resources Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) executives highlighted strong free cash flow generation, shareholder returns, and operational efficiency gains during the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call, while outlining a 2026 plan built around capital discipline, modest oil growth, and continued natural gas expansion.

Get alerts:

2025 results and shareholder returns

Chairman and CEO Ezra Yacob said 2025 was “remarkable,” marked by disciplined capital allocation, strong execution, and “robust free cash flow generation.” He noted the company exceeded original oil and total volume targets while delivering capital expenditures in line with plan. Yacob also pointed to continued well cost reductions, lower cash operating costs, and a “differentiated marketing strategy” that management said produced peer-leading U.S. price realizations and strengthened margins.

Chief Financial Officer Ann Janssen reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share ofand adjusted cash flow from operations per share of, generating nearlyin free cash flow. For full-year 2025, EOG reported, or, and. Janssen said the company delivered afor 2025.

Management emphasized cash returns to shareholders. Yacob said EOG returned 100% of 2025 free cash flow to shareholders through the regular dividend, which increased 8%, and $2.5 billion in share repurchases. Janssen said EOG returned $1.2 billion during the fourth quarter, including $550 million in dividends and $675 million in buybacks. For the year, EOG paid $2.2 billion in regular dividends, or $3.95 per share, and repurchased $2.5 billion of shares. Janssen also said EOG’s 2025 cash return equaled 8.2% of market capitalization and that the company had $3.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Balance sheet and reserves

Janssen said EOG ended 2025 with $3.4 billion of cash and $7.9 billion of long-term debt, plus an undrawn $3 billion revolver, for total liquidity of approximately $6.4 billion. She reiterated the company’s leverage target of total debt below 1x EBITDA at bottom-cycle prices.

On reserves, Janssen said proved reserves increased 16% to 5.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 254% of 2025 production.

2026 outlook: capital discipline and free cash flow targets

For 2026, Yacob outlined a plan prioritizing the Delaware Basin, Utica, and Eagle Ford, with increased activity in Dorado and continued international investment. At guidance midpoints, management said the 2026 plan is expected to generate approximately $4.5 billion in free cash flow using strip pricing, with a breakeven price of $50 WTI to cover the capital program and regular dividend.

Janssen said 2026 capital spending is expected to be $6.5 billion at the midpoint and that EOG anticipates returning 90% to 100% of annual free cash flow to shareholders, consistent with recent years. She added that the company does not see a need to build cash on the balance sheet and described buybacks as compelling in the current environment, with returns anchored by a “sustainable growing regular dividend” and supplemented by repurchases and/or special dividends.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Leitzell said EOG plans to complete 585 net wells in 2026, with activity averaging approximately 24 rigs and 10 completion crews and a roughly even capital split between the first and second halves of the year. Given the macro environment, Leitzell said EOG is “keeping oil production flat with Q4 2025 levels,” which the company said translates to 5% annual oil production growth and 13% total production growth.

Operating performance: laterals, cost reductions, and basin updates

Leitzell said EOG made “significant strides” in lateral length optimization in 2025, supported by the company’s internal drilling motor program. He said the company is focused on drilling 2–3 mile laterals in the Delaware Basin and 3–4 mile laterals in the Utica and Eagle Ford. Management said extended laterals and efficiency gains drove a 7% reduction in well costs during 2025, and that cash operating costs came in under target, helped by a proprietary “production optimizers” program using machine learning to improve runtime and lower costs.

On service costs, Leitzell said the market for high-spec equipment remained relatively stable with minimal cost reductions, though support services have softened. He said EOG has locked in approximately 45% of total well costs for 2026 and is targeting a low single-digit well-cost reduction through sustainable efficiency gains.

Delaware Basin: Leitzell said from 2023 to 2025, EOG increased lateral lengths nearly 30% and reduced well costs about 20% , improving capital efficiency by 4% . Management said per-well productivity declined in 2025 as development expanded into additional zones enabled by the improved cost structure, but economics remained strong. Leitzell said EOG’s 2025 Delaware program continues to deliver “over 100% direct after-tax returns at $55 WTI .” For 2026, EOG expects consistent year-over-year well productivity and will average 13 rigs and four completion crews in the Delaware.

Leitzell said from 2023 to 2025, EOG increased lateral lengths nearly and reduced well costs about , improving capital efficiency by . Management said per-well productivity declined in 2025 as development expanded into additional zones enabled by the improved cost structure, but economics remained strong. Leitzell said EOG’s 2025 Delaware program continues to deliver “over direct after-tax returns at .” For 2026, EOG expects consistent year-over-year well productivity and will average and in the Delaware. Utica (Encino acquisition integration): Leitzell said integration is ahead of schedule and exceeded expectations, with the $150 million synergy target achieved ahead of the one-year timeline from close. He cited operational and procurement improvements, including drilled feet per day up more than 35% , casing costs down more than 30% , completed feet per day up over 10% , and on-site facility costs down 20% . EOG reduced well costs to below $600 per foot by year-end 2025 and expects to have in-basin, self-sourced sand in Ohio by the end of 2026 to further reduce completion costs. The 2026 plan includes three rigs and three completion crews , completing 85 net wells .

Leitzell said integration is ahead of schedule and exceeded expectations, with the synergy target achieved ahead of the one-year timeline from close. He cited operational and procurement improvements, including drilled feet per day up more than , casing costs down more than , completed feet per day up over , and on-site facility costs down . EOG reduced well costs to below by year-end 2025 and expects to have in-basin, self-sourced sand in Ohio by the end of 2026 to further reduce completion costs. The 2026 plan includes and , completing . Eagle Ford: Leitzell said from 2023 to 2025, drilled feet per day increased 5% and completed lateral feet per day increased 30% , contributing to a 15% reduction in well cost. He highlighted a record 24,000-foot lateral on the Whistler E5H. In 2026, EOG expects to run four rigs and one completion crew , completing 115 net wells .

Leitzell said from 2023 to 2025, drilled feet per day increased and completed lateral feet per day increased , contributing to a reduction in well cost. He highlighted a record lateral on the Whistler E5H. In 2026, EOG expects to run and , completing . Dorado: Leitzell said Dorado has transitioned to EOG’s “newest foundational asset,” meeting return and free cash flow criteria and supporting a full-time completion crew. EOG exited 2025 at 750 MMcf/d gross production and is targeting an exit rate of 1 Bcf/d gross in 2026. Management said well costs fell to about $750 per foot, with a breakeven price of $1.40 per Mcf. Leitzell also said Dorado saw a 13% year-over-year improvement in productivity per foot in 2025. He said the EOG Verde pipeline provides 1 Bcf of transport capacity to Agua Dulce and is expandable to approximately 1.5–1.75 Bcf with minimal compression investment; management said it does not expect additional egress needs beyond that capacity and other third-party options.

Three-year scenario and market commentary

Yacob discussed an updated three-year scenario using WTI price ranges of $55–$70 per barrel from 2026 through 2028. Management said the scenario reflects modest oil growth aligned with macro expectations and maintains the current cost structure. Under those assumptions, the company said it expects 5% cash flow and greater than 6% free cash flow compound annual growth rates, with cumulative free cash flow of $10 billion to $18 billion over the period. Yacob also said the updated scenario implies approximately 20% higher free cash flow in 2026–2028 versus the prior three years, assuming the same price deck.

On oil markets, Yacob said the company expects total crude and product inventories to continue building in the next few quarters, though demand growth, geopolitics, and petroleum reserve stockpiling are providing support. He added that declining global spare capacity could provide an oil price floor, while geopolitics could drive upside volatility.

On natural gas, Yacob said EOG remains positive, pointing to LNG feed gas demand and growing electricity demand as “structural bullish drivers.” He said EOG expects U.S. gas demand to grow at a 3%–5% compound annual growth rate through the end of the decade. During Q&A, Yacob also discussed LNG-linked pricing exposure, including an increase in LNG exposure of 140 MMBtu per day in the first quarter, on top of a preexisting 140 MMBtu per day linked to JKM or Henry Hub, plus 300 million per day already going to LNG linked to Henry Hub. He said an additional tranche of 140 MMBtu per day is expected later in 2026 and linked to JKM or Henry Hub, and that in 2027 an additional contract linked to Brent or U.S. Gulf Coast gas totals 180 MMBtu per day. Management also described early-stage discussions related to data center-driven demand and said Dorado’s low-cost supply and long-duration contractability could be a competitive advantage.

Internationally, management said operations in Bahrain and the UAE commenced in the second half of 2025, with testing and delineation planned through 2026 and initial well results expected in the second quarter of 2026. Senior Vice President Keith Trasko said activity is expected to be higher in the UAE due to concession size, and that EOG is working to refine subsurface understanding and apply unconventional technologies from its U.S. experience. Yacob said international contributions in the three-year scenario are “relatively minor” given the exploration phase, while noting Trinidad provides more line of sight for longer-cycle projects.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Stories