Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,982,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,391,000 after purchasing an additional 290,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,733,000 after buying an additional 488,836 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,094 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,032,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,688,000 after acquiring an additional 487,889 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

