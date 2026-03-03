SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on S. UBS Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $39,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 411,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,097.10. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,673. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.