Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $196.91. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

