Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of KANZHUN worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 85.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KANZHUN by 459.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BZ opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.45.

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

